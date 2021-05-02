Henry Cejudo continues to troll Aljamain Sterling following DQ at UFC Vegas 25: “The Funkmaster era is upon us”

Henry Cejudo continues to troll Aljamain Sterling following the DQ we witnessed at UFC Vegas 25, saying that “The Funkmaster era is upon us.”

In a women’s strawweight bout that took place on the prelims, Brazilian newcomer Luana Pinheiro was absolutely dominating veteran Randa Markos until being kicked in the face with an illegal upkick while she was grounded, leaving her unable to continue and seeing the fight called a DQ. Ironically, the referee in the fight was Mark Smith, who was the same referee in the Petr Yan vs. Sterling title fight back at UFC 259 in March. Just like at that event when he DQed Yan for an illegal knee, Smith DQed Markos for the illegal upkick.

Taking to his social media to react to the DQ, Cejudo accused Pinheiro of hamming it up in order to be declared the winner by disqualification and suggested an Oscar be given out.

Just to back up what I said yesterday. How many academy awards will be given this year! Some of these dudes belong in Hollywood @danawhite they worst than the World Cup soccer players. And I’m not talking about you @CruteJim #friends https://t.co/mb5bxQ4ErB — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 2, 2021

I hate to say this but the Aljo @funkmasterMMA Era is upon us. Good night everybody. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/EDU6IUN8Kn — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 2, 2021

Cejudo is, of course, still a retired fighter but it doesn’t stop him from taking to social media to troll Sterling on a seemingly everyday basis. Cejudo was one of the people who were the most highly critical of Sterling when he was finished by DQ against Yan, and he’s been taking to his Twitter it feels like every weekend to make a joke about someone winning an Oscar for a so-called ‘acting’ performance. In the case of Pinheiro, she was definitely hit with an illegal kick, but it won’t stop others from accusing her of acting.

