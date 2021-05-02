Michael Bisping slams Dillon Danis over street fight threat: “That little weasel attention whore is really threatening me in a street fight?”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping could not help but chuckle after receiving a street fight threat from Bellator’s Dillon Danis.

Bisping was on commentary duty for tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event and as usual managed to entertain fans both on and off the air. During this evenings main card lineup, ‘The Count’ replied to one fight fans criticism with “Why don’t you cry about it?”.

That tweet prompted Dillon Danis to jump in on the conversation and he proceeded to attack Michael Bisping with the following message: “You cried when I called you out. Straight bitch you are. Wait till I see you in person.”

It did not take long for Danis to remove the tweet from his timeline, but it was up long enough for some fans to see. As showcased below courtesy of @DanaExotic, Michael Bisping was made aware of Dillon’s comments and responded to his threats with the following statement.

Glad you caught it hahahaa.

Man that’s funny. That little weasel attention whore is really threatening me in a street fight? Haha I don’t fight in the streets, certainly against little boys but I’m undefeated on the mean streets of clitheroe! https://t.co/27Jdn7CjBM — michael (@bisping) May 2, 2021

“Glad you caught it hahaha. Man that’s funny. That little weasel attention whore is really threatening me in a street fight? Haha I don’t fight in the streets, certainly against little boys but I’m undefeated on the mean streets of clitheroe!” – Bisping replied on Twitter.

Michael Bisping (30-9 MMA) retired from fighting shortly following his knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum in November of 2017. During his illustrious career the English standout scored notable victories over Chris Leben, Alan Belcher, Cung Le, Thales Leites, Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold and Dan Henderson.

As for Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA), ‘El Jefe’ has not competed since June of 2019 where he scored a first round submission victory over Max Humphrey. Danis has been doing his best to secure a boxing match with Jake Paul but so far nothing has been made official.

