Jan Blachowicz reacts after Jiri Prochazka destroys Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

Jan Blachowicz clearly tuned in to watch former RIZIN champion Jiri Prochazka take on his former opponent Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25.

Blachowicz (28-8) had of course captured the promotions vacant light heavyweight title by scoring a second round TKO victory over Reyes (12-3 MMA) at UFC 253. The Polish champion has since gone on to successfully defend his title on one occasion, scoring a dominant victory over the previously undefeated Israel Adesanya back in March.

As for Dominick Reyes, tonight’s bout with Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA) marked his first Octagon appearance since suffering the aforementioned setback to Jan Blachowicz.

Unfortunately for ‘The Devastator’, things did not go as planned in tonight’s fight with the Czech Republic standout. Although Reyes had his moments in the bout, he ultimately suffered a nasty second round knockout thanks to spinning elbow from Prochazka (see that here).

The impressive finish marked Jiri Prochazka’s twelfth consecutive win and cemented the former RIZIN champion as a top contender in the UFC’s 205-pound division.

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz took notice of Prochazka’s fine work this evening and even went as far as to tease a future fight with the native of Czech Republic.

Hey @jiri_bjp. Me vs you in Cieszyn

🇵🇱 Prince vs 🇨🇿 Samurai

Sword vs Katana

😁 #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

“Hey @jiri_bjp. Me vs you in Cieszyn. Polish Prince vs Czech Republic Samurai. Sword vs Katana.”

For all those who do not know the Slavic context of the previous post and its humorous nature. Of course, Glovera is the next contender. I always keep my word 👊🙂. #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

“For all those who do not know the Slavic context of the previous post and its humorous nature. Of course, Glover is the next contender. I always keep my word.”

Jan Blachowicz is of course slated to take on top division contender Glover Teixeira in his next title defense. With that said, Jiri Prochazka is clearly on the champs radar and a future fight between the two Europeans could take place before 2021 is said and done.

Who would you like to see Prochazka fight next following his sensation knockout of Reyes this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!