Jessica Andrade reveals she ‘lost focus’ because her ‘breast completely slipped out’ during fight with Erin Blanchfield

This past Saturday, in the UFC Vegas 69 main event, Jessica Andrade suffered a second-round submission loss to the rising Erin Blanchfield. Andrade revealed she was embarrassed following the defeat, but not with her performance as such, but due to a wardrobe malfunction during the bout.

As of late, Andrade was starting to show why she was a former champion. Prior to Saturday past, she was riding a three-fight win streak, with dominant showings over Cynthia Calvillo, Amanda Lemos, and more recently, Lauren Murphy at UFC 283 in Brazil.

Blanchfield was originally scheduled to fight Taila Santos at UFC Vegas 69, but Santos was forced to withdraw due to visa issues. Andrade jumped at the opportunity on one week’s notice, but the gamble didn’t pay off.

Jessica Andrade details UFC Vegas 69 loss to Erin Blanchfield

Speaking post-fight with Ag Fight, Andrade revealed there was a major factor in the bout that resulted in her losing focus and eventually being submitted. Following a takedown attempt from Blanchfield, Andrade said her breast had slipped out, and she couldn’t recompose herself.

“This is not an excuse, but when she came for the takedown, I lost focus. Because when she moved in, she put her shoulder just under my top and my breast completely slipped out. I lost focus and forgot to counter,” Andrade explains.

“All I could think of was my breast. When I used my hand to put my breast back in the top, that’s when she was able to take me down. It’s all part of the game, though. It’s not an excuse. She really had a great gameplan. It wasn’t on purpose.

“We have to be ready for everything. I should’ve been prepared to let my breast be out if it slipped out. It has been shown in so many places before. I shouldn’t even be worried about that,” she said

Andrade faced a minor setback on the path back to a UFC championship. Nevertheless, the Brazilian’s stock didn’t take a significant decrease, given she accepted the fight on one week’s notice.