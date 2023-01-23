Lauren Murphy applauds corner for not stopping her fight with Jessica Andrade at UFC 283: “I was grateful for the chance to keep fighting”

Lauren Murphy is applauding her corner for not stopping her fight with Jessica Andrade at UFC 283.

UFC 283 took place this past Saturday, January 21st at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the flyweight bout it was Lauren Murphy (16-6 MMA) vs Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA). The outcome was a unanimous decision win for ‘Bate Estaca‘. Murphy endured an obscene amount of damage over three rounds.

Taking to ‘Instagram‘, Lauren Murphy spoke about the loss:

“Okay so basically every minute I’ve spent in Rio — besides these 15 right here — has been fantastic. The fight was a beat down but not the way I imagined it. Sometimes s*** goes down and you just got to learn from it and get better. Jessica is an insanely tough opponent and I will learn a lot from her. All these experiences — the good ones and bad ones — make me a better athlete and human.”

Updating fans on how she’s doing post fight, Lauren Murphy continued:

“Thankfully I’m all good, nose is a little busted up and my head needs rest, but I’ll be fine in a few days. I’m glad my corner didn’t stop the fight. (To be honest) I thought the ref was going to stop it in the second round but the bell rang before he decided to. Either way, I was grateful for the chance to keep fighting. My head and nose will heal with rest, and my heart will heal with time.”

Concluding ‘Lucky’ said:

“My adult life has been a dream, and sometimes I have to pay for that dream. I’ll be back sometime, but for now I’m just going to lick my wounds and rest a bit.”

Lauren Murphy went on to thank Rio de Janeiro, the UFC and her opponent.

Were you watching Murphy vs Andrade this past weekend? Do you believe the fight should have been stopped?

