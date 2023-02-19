x
UFC Vegas 69 Bonus Report: Erin Blanchfield one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield.

The women’s flyweight main event proved to be a coming out party for Erin Blanchfield. The 23-year-old went toe-to-toe with the hard-hitting Brazilian for the first five minutes of the contest. Then in round two, Blanchfield was able to score an early takedown and quickly proceeded to take the back of the former strawweight champion. She proceeded to lock-up a rear-naked choke which forced Andrade to tapout.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 69 featured a light heavyweight contest between Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga. The bout resulted in a unanimous decision victory for ‘The Ripper’ (30-27 x2, 29-28).

Following the conclusion of today’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Evan Elder vs. Nazim Sadykhov each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 featured prelim. Sadykhov won the bout via third-round TKO.

Performance of the night: Erin Blanchfield earned an extra $50k for her sensational second-round submission victory over former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (see that here).

Performance of the night: Mayra Bueno Silva pocketed an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Lina Lansberg.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 69 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
