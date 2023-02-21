Dustin Poirier slaps man at Mardi Gras parade for disrespecting his wife (Video)

Dustin Poirier slapped a man at a Mardi Gras parade for disrespecting his wife.

It was at a Youngsville Mardi Gras parade over the weekend, which the fighter was participating in, where a man held up a sign which read:

“Hey Dustin, your wife’s in my DMs”

The message was not received well by ‘The Diamond’.

In a video posted to ‘TikTok’, Poirier held out his hand with the implication of giving the man a high five, drew him in, and then proceeded to slap him in the face.

What an absolute melon, Dustin should’ve slapped him harder pic.twitter.com/hDyCthu6F7 — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) February 21, 2023

The man then, ever so eloquently, gave Poirier the finger as the truck proceeded on its route.

The 2023 year started out with UFC President, Dana White, slapping his wife, then the ‘Power Slap’ league was launched and now Dustin Poirier is getting in on the action.

Bottom life – don’t disrespect Poirier’s wife.

It’s been done in the past – by none other than Conor McGregor.

“Your wife is in my DMs” is what Conor McGregor screamed at Poirier following his third loss to the Louisiana native. Leading up to their trilogy fight, McGregor implied on more than one occasion that Porier’s wife had a thing for him and was messaging him.

The ‘message’ gained popularity thanks to McGregor and took on a life of its own on ‘Twitter’, but this may be the first time someone has actually put it on a sign and showed it to Poirier in person. Perhaps all in all not the smoothest of moves.

Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) last fought in the Octagon in November of last year at UFC 281 where he defeated Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) by submission. Currently ranked No. 2 in the official UFC lightweight rankings, he is 4-1 in his past five fights.

Do you agree that Poirier had every right to slap the fellow holding up the ‘Your wife is in my DMs’ sign?

