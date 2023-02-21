Paul Daley the latest addition to Jorge Masvidalâ€™s stacked â€˜Gamebred Boxing 4â€™ event in Milwaukee

Paul Daley is the latest addition to Jorge Masvidal’s stacked ‘Gamebred Boxing 4’ event in Milwaukee.

‘Gamebred Boxing 4’ takes place on Saturday, April 1st at the Fiserv Forum Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA), who is currently training for his upcoming bout with Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA) on April 8th at UFC 287, has also been working on stacking up his pay-per-view (PPV) lineup for the ‘Gamebred Boxing 4’ event.

It was announced today that Paul Daley (43-18 MMA) will make his professional boxing debut against Markus Perez (13-6 MMA), a former UFC and Cage Warrior MMA fighter.

The 40-year-old Daley last fought at Bellator 281 in May of 2022 where he defeated Wendell Giacomo (9-3 MMA) via KO. ‘Semtex’ officially retired from MMA following the win.

Markus ‘Maluko’ Perez, 32, last fought in December of 2021 at TF 33 where he defeated Filipe Moitinho (8-3 MMA) by submission.

Headlining the card is the professional boxing debut of Milwaukeeâ€™s very own, Anthony Pettis (25-14 MMA), former UFC lightweight champion, as he goes up against former boxing champion Roy Jones Jr.

The co-main event will feature former UFC featherweight champion, and UFC Hall of Famer, Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA) taking on Jeremy ‘Lil Heathen’ Stephens (29-21 MMA).

And now, adding to the card, it will be Daley vs Perez facing off in a boxing match.

The official lineup for ‘Gamebred Boxing 4’ includes:

Roy Jones Jr. vs Anthony Pettis

Jose Aldo vs Jeremy Stephens

Vitor Belfort vs Ronaldo Souza

Pearl Gonzalez vs Gina Mazany

Josh Burns vs Dillon Cleckler

Bi Nguyen vs Emily Whitmire

Devin Cushing vs D. Marchiano

Paul Daley vs Markus Perez

Will you be watching on April 1st? Who are your picks for the wins?

