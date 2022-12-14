James Krause and Darrick Minner have suspensions extended by Nevada State Athletic Commission

James Krause and Darrick Minner will remain suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Krause and Minner were suspended following Minner’s first-round TKO loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke – which saw a ton of unusual betting activity. Although the initial suspension was temporary, the Nevada Commission agreed to extend it until the ruling of the investigation is announced and revealed to the public.

According to MMAJunkie, Nevada deputy attorney general Joel Bekker on Wednesday alluded to the federal probe into the fight and said further sanctions against Krause and Minner could come as an eventual result of that investigation.

Of course, since the fight, the UFC has since released Minner and said that any fighter will be allowed to train under Krause if they are to compete in the UFC.

“UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations. Further, UFC has released Darrick Minner from the organization,” part of the UFC’s statement read.

As of right now, the investigation is still ongoing and Dana White recently hinted that the FBI is involved and going to federal prison is a possibility. However, the exact details of the investigation or when it will be done is uncertain at this time.

James Krause competed in the UFC from 2013 to 2020 and went 9-4. However, he is more known for coaching and owning Glory MMA in Kansas City, Missouri. He has cornered the likes of Brandon Moreno, Jeff Molina, Tim Elliott, Miles Johns, and Julian Marquez among others.

