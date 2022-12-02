Darrick Minner removed from UFC roster

Darrick Minner is no longer a UFC fighter.

Minner was removed from the UFC’s roster on Friday, the news was revealed by the UFC Roster Watch account on Twitter. His release was announced shortly after it was revealed that Minner’s last UFC fight is currently under investigation.

Darrick Minner was looking to snap his two-fight losing streak when he fought Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on November 5. He was the betting underdog, but in the hours before their fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by first-round knockout.

To start the fight, Minner threw a leg kick and grimaced in pain, and shortly thereafter, Nuerdanbieke scored a first-round ground-and-pound TKO victory.

Minner fight is under investigation

Since the fight, the bout has been under investigation while James Krause was removed from Miles Johns’ corner – given he was the coach of Minner. Along with that, Ontario and Alberta have since banned betting on UFC fights as there is an ongoing investigation into the fight. But, the UFC made it clear they did not think anything unethical took place.

“Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events,” the UFC’s statement read about the Minner-Nuerdanbieke fight. “Our betting integrity partner, Don Best Sports, a leading global supplier of real-time betting data for North American sporting events, will conduct a thorough review of the facts and report its findings. At this time, we have no reason to believe either of the athletes involved in the bout, or anyone associated with their teams, behaved in an unethical or irresponsible manner.”

Darrick Minner (26-14) went 2-4 in the UFC as he started out his tenure with a submission loss to Grant Dawson. He then won back-to-back fights over TJ Laramie and Charles Rosa before losing three straight to Darren Elkins, Ryan Hall, and Nuerdanbieke.

