Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett is at a crossroads following latest performance at UFC 282: “Is he going to get better or fatter?”

Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett is at a crossroads following his latest performance at UFC 282.

Just last Saturday, December 10th, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) by unanimous decision. The win has caused much discussion as several fans and fighters alike believed it was Gordon who should have been declared the winner.

Sean O’Malley, 28, is of the opinion that ‘The Baddy’ deserved to win at least one round but certainly not the fight.

It was during a recent episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’ that O’Malley discussed what is next for the Liverpudlian saying:

“I bet Paddy takes away from that fight and goes, ‘Okay, I need to f*cking dial in’.” This is the time that I need to dial in, not get fat as f*ck, and get more skills’. He has skills, he knows how to perform, he’s not bad. He has a lot of potential… just where is he going to direct his energy? Is he going to get better or fatter? We’ll see.”

Perhaps said tongue-and-cheek as Pimblett does has a history of gaining weight following a victory and then getting back into shape when a new match-up is scheduled.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA) is hot off his own controversial win via split decision against Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) in October of this year at UFC 280. Many believed the Russian did enough to win all three rounds but the judges in Abu Dhabi gave the nod to ‘Sugar’.

Now, Pimblett is under the same scrutiny and while he believes he won the fight, many beg to differ.

Regardless, a win is a win – it’s in the books and now both O’Malley and Pimblett are looking for their next opponent.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley that Paddy Pimblett needs to get better ‘dialed in’ following his victory at UFC 282?

