Legless wrestler Zion Clark set for MMA debut this Saturday against Eugene Murray

Former collegiate wrestler Zion Clark will make his professional MMA debut this weekend against Eugene Murray.

The 25-year-old was born with caudal regressions syndrome. The birth defect is a rare disorder that disrupts the development of the lower half of the body. While the syndrome is extremely rare, Clark has never let the disorder define him.

Despite not having legs, he’s made a massive impact in athletics. Clark currently holds the World Record for the highest box jump with the hands and the most diamond push-ups in three minutes. Furthermore, He also recorded the quickest 20-meter run on two hands, an incredible feat.

Beyond that, Clark was an excellent high school wrestler. In his senior year, he went 33-15 and fell one match short of qualifying for the D-1 Ohio High School State Wrestling Championships. Following his high school wrestling days, he wrestled at Kent State, albeit with less success.

Currently, Zion Clark is training for the 2024 Olympics, with the hope of representing the United States in wrestling. However, he will now also take a detour to the MMA side of things. He’s currently set to make his professional debut in the cage this Saturday at Gladiator Challenge.

Zion Clark is making his MMA debut this weekend pic.twitter.com/Vmn8dJPbYa — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 14, 2022

The wrestler will make his debut in the main event, and face Eugene Murray. Ahead of his debut, Clark has spoken of one-day fighting in the UFC. His MMA journey will begin this weekend, and with many eyes on him. However, it’s not going to be easy.

On the opposite end of things, Murray holds an 0-4 professional record, last being defeated by Tommy Telles in July. The winless bantamweight will now look to score his first professional win over Clark in the main event of Gladiator Challenge.

