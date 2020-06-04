Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum set to fight July 18 on Fight Island

Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum will finally get the chance to fight.

Hermansson and Gastelum have talked about fighting one another quite some time and will do so on Fight Island. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the two will meet on the July 18 show.

Per sources, Jack Hermansson (@jackthejokermma) and Kelvin Gastelum (@KelvinGastelum) have agreed to meet on July 18 on Fight Island. pic.twitter.com/AHzoRVsglu — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 4, 2020

Jack Hermansson had his four-fight winning streak snapped last time out, as he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Copenhagen. Before that, he stepped up on short notice and earned a decision win over Jacare Souza in the main event of UFC Fort Lauderdale. The Swede also has notable wins over David Branch, Gerald Meerschaert, and Scott Askham among others.

Hermansson was expected to fight Chris Weidman at UFC Oklahoma City on May 2. But, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelvin Gastelum, meanwhile, is currently on a two-fight losing skid. Last time out, he lost a split decision to Darren Till. Before that, he dropped a decision to Israel Adesanya for the interim title at UFC 236.

Gastelum was expected to fight for the middleweight title at UFC 234, but Robert Whittaker pulled out of the scrap on the day of the event. The American has notable wins over Jacare Souza, Michael Bisping, and Johny Hendricks.

The 28-year-old was also suspended by USADA for marijuana use following his loss to Till at UFC 244.

This is a really intriguing fight that could very well headline the card. As of right now, it is unknown if it will be the main event. Both have called out one another in the past, and the winner should earn themselves a top-five opponent while the loser will have to fight down in the rankings and look to build themselves back up.

Who do you think will win, Jack Hermansson or Kelvin Gastelum?