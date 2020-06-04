PHOTO | Anthony Johnson teases return to 170lbs

Former UFC star Anthony Johnson jokingly teased a return to 170lbs in his latest post detailing an update on his current weight.

Johnson is rumored to make his return to the UFC sometime this year after retiring in 2017. He has teased a return to the cage for the last few months, periodically posting updates on his current weight. Some have said that Johnson could return to the heavyweight division, but a return to light heavyweight could be in his future as well.

Remember, Johnson previously fought at middleweight and way back in the day as a welterweight. While most fans assumed that Johnson could never make the 170lbs welterweight limit again, “Rumble” is now joking that’s where his return will be. Take a look at his most recent post on Instagram below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA-rT_vniyr/

Going back down to 170 lbs

Back in early May, Johnson posted a weight update listing his weight at 236lbs. In this latest update, he is now weighing in at 231lbs. He is obviously joking about returning to welterweight as there just doesn’t seem to be any way he could cut an additional 60 pounds to get down there, but a return to 205lbs seems to be likely at this point.

UFC president Dana White recently did an AMA on Reddit and told fans that if Johnson does return he would get a top-10 opponent in his return. There are plenty of exciting fights for Johnson at both heavyweight and light heavyweight, but considering UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones may vacate his belt, returning to 205lbs would likely give Johnson the fastest path available to get back into a UFC title fight. Should Johnson return as a light heavyweight, fights against opponents like Thiago Santos or Anthony Smith make sense.

Who do you want to see Anthony Johnson fight in his return to the UFC?