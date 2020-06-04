Tyron Woodley says he’s already been offered and accepted Colby Covington fight following Burns loss

Tyron Woodley says he’s already been offered and accepted a fight against Colby Covington following his loss to Gilbert Burns.

Woodley and Covington have had a long-standing rivalry and it was expected they would finally meet inside the Octagon after “Chaos” won the interim title. Yet, he needed nose surgery so Woodley defended his belt against Darren Till and has since lost two bouts in a row to Kamaru Usman and Burns.

Throughout that time, Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington has been discussed but it has never come to fruition. Now, “The Chosen One” says he has been offered a scrap against Covington and once again has accepted.

“They offered me that fight, I told them I’m in. I mean, I just don’t want to talk a lot about Colby because Colby is an actor, man. I know what he is doing and it makes sense and it’s kind of fun to watch,” Tyron Woodley said to ESPN. “But, at the end of the day, Colby has turned me down five or six times. After losing two fights back-to-back it may be a time he may accept it because he may think I’m down and out.

“That was the first thing they [UFC] did. They wanted to see if I was alright then they offered me the fight against Colby. I told Malki [Kawa] to make sure you tell them today, yes. Don’t wait until tomorrow, tell them today yes. I got a contusion I have to deal and I can’t fight anyway for 45-60 days because of the cut,” Woodley continued. “I’ve been icing six, seven times a day, ibuprofen, so I’ve been doing the right stuff. Fighting Colby right now is like fighting this race war. This brutality and just the unsettling climate of our culture. I’m just going to take it as that. So, they have offered me Colby and I once again have accepted and we will see what happen.”

Whether or not Covington will accept the scrap is to be seen. He did recently say he will only accept the rematch with Usman or a fight against Jorge Masvidal. But, perhaps, the rivalry bout with Tyron Woodley will be enough for him to accept.

Would you be interested in seeing Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington?