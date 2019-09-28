Jack Hermansson reacts following TKO loss to Jared Cannonier

Tonight, Jack Hermansson fought Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Fight Night 160 in Denmark.

The Swedish warrior, Jack Hermansson, faced his opponent in the capital city of Denmark: Copenhagen. ‘The Joker’ trains out of Norway at Front Line Academy and hadn’t lost since his 2017 bout against the recent light heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos. Hermansson entered the Octagon on a four-fight win streak and was coming off an upset win against ‘Jacare’ Souza in April 2019.

Jack Hermansson was originally rumoured to be fighting Kelvin Gastelum, but it was ultimately Jared Cannonier who stepped up for the main event of UFC Fight Night Copenhagen. Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum is scheduled to fight Darren Till on Saturday 3rd November at UFC 244.

Jared Cannonier was undefeated up until 2015 when he lost to Shawn Jordan at UFC 182. Most recently the Texas ‘Killa Gorilla’ achieved two back to back stoppage wins against opponents David Branch and Anderson Silva.

Both fighters entered the bout at a strong position in their career and both were confident they could secure the win. Jack Hermansson was hoping to represent the Scandanavian countries and take the lead, but his efforts were futile as Cannonier defeated him in the second round.

Jack Hermansson started off strong and fast, rushing in for a takedown attempt which Cannonier effectively defended. His opponent demonstrated a limber and calm composure, waiting for openings to deliver his efficient KO power. The ‘Killa Gorilla’ found his opportunity in the second round, as he struck an uppercut that dropped the Swedish fighter. With his opponent on the floor, Cannonier played Hermansson at his own game and punished him with ground and pound that ended the fight by TKO.

Humble in defeat, Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson accepted the loss and praised his opponent. He said,

“I want to be the best in the world and Jared showed me I’m not the best at the moment. I need to learn a lot.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019