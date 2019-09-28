Tony Ferguson says he has a fight booked: “Got the signal, champs back!”

Former UFC interim lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson (25-3 MMA) has apparently booked his next fight with the promotion.

‘El Cucuy’ took to Twitter shortly following the conclusion of today’s UFC Copenhagen event with the following news.

“Snap Down City!!!” Got The Signal, Champs Back!!! Fight News Coming Soon, 🎶Stay Tuned🎶 # Back2Business # WhyIOutta # KnyuckKnyuck # WooWooWooWooWooWooWooooo 💪😆👍 Champ Shit Only MF’as!!! 💯 -XTA- Hometeam 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Gwwpan1sBf — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 28, 2019

“Snap Down City!!!” Got The Signal, Champs Back!!! Fight News Coming Soon, 🎶Stay Tuned🎶 # Back2Business # WhyIOutta # KnyuckKnyuck # WooWooWooWooWooWooWooooo 💪😆👍 Champ Shit Only MF’as!!! 💯 -XTA- Hometeam 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽”

Tony Ferguson was last seen in action at June’s UFC 238 event in Chicago, where he earned a second round TKO victory over former division title challenger Donald Cerrone.

That win marked Ferguson’s twelfth in a row inside of the Octagon. During his impressive win streak, Tony Ferguson has defeated notables Abel Trujilo, Gleison Tibau, Josh Thomson, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and the aforementioned “Cowboy” Cerrone.

While Tony Ferguson did not reveal his opponents name or which card he will be fighting on, one can only assume that ‘El Cucuy’ has been awarded the next shot at undefeated lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson and ‘The Eagle’ have been scheduled to fight on multiple occasions in the past, however, the bout has never come to fruition due to injuries and weight cuts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was last seen in action earlier this month in Abu Dhabi, where he scored a third round submission victory over Dustin Poirier.

Other options for Tony Ferguson would include lightweight standouts Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje, but the 35-year-old seems set on “champ shit only”.

Do you think we will finally get to see a lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov in early 2020? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

Get all of the results and highlights from today’s UFC Copenhagen event here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019