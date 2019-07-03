Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier Set For UFC Copenhagen Main Event

It looks like UFC Copenhagen has a main event, though perhaps one that’s a bit surprising. It was rumored for a while now that Jack Hermansson would fight Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of the UFC’s debut in Denmark on September 28. But according to MMA super agent Malki Kawa, Jared Cannonier has verbally agreed to fight Hermansson instead.

Cannonier verbally agrees to fight hermansson in Copenhagen. Excited for this. Good work @LouDiBono — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 3, 2019

Kawa, the agent of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones as well as numerous other high-profile fighters including Yoel Romero, took to Twitter earlier in the day and said that from now on he would be breaking his client’s fights, not reporters. And he started off with a bang by revealing the UFC is planning on announcing Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier. Keep in mind the UFC has not yet confirmed this fight as the main event, but it seems likely that is just a formality at this point, especially since Gastelum recently said on social media he is planning on returning in November, meaning Hermansson needed a new opponent.

This fight makes a lot of sense as a No. 1 contender’s bout in the UFC middleweight division. With champion Robert Whittaker fighting interim champ Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in early October, it makes sense to find out who the next contender for the belt would be. Jack Hermansson is coming off of a massive upset win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and is riding a four-fight win streak overall, while Cannonier is coming off of a TKO win over Anderson Silva and is on a two-fight win streak himself. With former contenders like Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold making their way up to light heavyweight, the middleweight division needs a new top contender, and Hermansson or Cannonier could be that guy.

