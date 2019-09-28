Gilbert Burns reacts to win against Gunnar Nelson at UFC Copenhagen

Brazilian standout Gilbert Burns squared off with Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout earlier today at UFC Fight Night Copenhagen.

Burns accepted the opportunity to fight Nelson on just two-weeks notice. Gunnar Nelson’s original opponent, Thiago Alves had to withdraw leaving the position open for Gilbert to fill. As a three-time BJJ champion, Gilbert Burns wanted the opportunity to challenge the ground game of Gunnar Nelson and put his grappling skills on full display.

Gunnar Nelson is a 2nd-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Renzo Gracie and has finished over 70% of his fight wins by submissions. He has never been submitted in any of his 22 professional fights and has tackled some of the strongest UFC fighters. However, his last fight was a split decision loss against UK fighter Leon Edwards.

On the other hand, Gilbert Burns’ last fight was a decision win against the formerly undefeated Aleksei Kunchenko. He entered the UFC Copenhagen Octagon confident that he could outclass Nelson’s grappling game. His hopes came true as Gilbert Burns took home the decision win against Gunnar Nelson in today’s welterweight bout.

The fight got off to a steady start as Gunnar Nelson was poised in a karate stance, firm and weighted in his leading leg, looking for openings. Gilbert Burns was more reactive, looking to counter Nelson’s strikes. The first round was closely matched but Burns started to take the lead as the fight progressed. In the second round, he delivered a judo takedown and a beautiful flying knee. Gunnar Nelson continues with takedowns attempts and had some success with his grappling pressure, but his opponent secured a big takedown towards the end of round 3. As a result, Burns looked to get the back of Gunnar Nelson. He wasn’t able to deliver much damage from the position but it was enough to secure the decision win.

During his post-fight Octagon interview, Gilbert Burns reacted to his victory.

“I don’t care if you’re booing. I came here to eat; to put in work in the welterweight division. I came here to stay.”

Burns continued by calling out Neil Magny for a fight at UFC 245:

“I want Neil Magny on December 14th. Let’s GO!”