Jack Hermansson plans on fighting Paulo Costa for middleweight title after defeating Till-Whittaker winner

UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson plans on fighting Paulo Costa for the UFC Middleweight Championship after beating the winner of this weekend’s Darren Till vs. Robert Whittaker fight.

Hermansson is riding a real wave of momentum right now in the wake of his huge submission win over Kelvin Gastelum on Fight Island last Saturday night. In the immediate aftermath of the win, “The Joker” proceeded to lay out a pretty detailed plan for what he expects the middleweight division to look like over the course of the next few months.

One part of that plan featured his prediction for the upcoming Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa bout – and it didn’t exactly favor “The Last Stylebender”.

“I believe Paulo Costa will be champion when I fight for the title,” Hermansson said after his recent win (via MMA Mania). “He’s going to put some pressure on Adesanya. Paulo Costa’s pressure is just insane. He’s throwing so hard with everything he’s got. He can do it for almost all of the rounds. It’s just incredible the physique and the power that guy has. I think that’s going to be problematic for Adesanya. But you don’t know what’s going to happen in this sport. Adesanya is a great fighter, he’s a standup wizard and it’s going to be an interesting fight.”

Hermansson is known for being one of the most respectful competitors in the 185-pound division, and in the UFC as a whole. He kept that reputation alive on Instagram recently, too, thanking Gastelum for the opportunity to fight him.

“What a incredible journey the last 10 days has been. The story of my life is a exciting one. But this chapter of the story stretches way further back then 10 days. I have been in fightcamp since mars. There has been ups and downs. But the result is the desired one. Victory. I dedicate this victory to my coaches, teammates, family, friends and fans. From the bottom of my heart I thank you for all the time and effort you gave me to get better. For having my back and supporting my dream. Thank you! I also wanna thank my opponent @kgastelum for sharing the cage with me. You are a true warrior, and a great person. I wish you the best.”

Who do you want to see Jack Hermansson fight next?