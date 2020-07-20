Jack Hermansson thanks Kelvin Gastelum in classy post-fight statement

UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson has issued a classy statement after submitting Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on ESPN+30 last weekend.

Hermansson battled Gastelum in the card’s co-main event, and with massive implications for the middleweight top-10 on the line.The Swedish-Norwegian ended up picking up one of his biggest wins to date, tapping Gastelum with a heel hook just over a minute into the first round.

Post-fight, Hermansson issued a classy statement on Instagram, thanking his supporters, his team, and even his vanquished foe.

See it below:

“What a incredible journey the last 10 days has been,” Hermansson wrote. “The story of my life is a exciting one. But this chapter of the story stretches way further back then 10 days. I have been in fightcamp since mars. There has been ups and downs. But the result is the desired one. Victory. I dedicate this victory to my coaches, teammates, family, friends and fans. From the bottom of my heart I thank you for all the time and effort you gave me to get better. For having my back and supporting my dream. Thank you!

“I also wanna thank my opponent @kgastelum for sharing the cage with me,” Hermansson added, addressing his foe. “You are a true warrior, and a great person. I wish you the best.”

This huge victory over Gastelum distanced Jack Hermansson from a tough TKO loss to surging American contender Jared Cannonier, and reasserted him as one of the top contenders in the middleweight division.

Who do you want to see him fight next?