Megan Olivi praises husband Joseph Benavidez after Figueiredo loss

UFC commentator Megan Olivi has penned a warm message about her husband Joseph Benavidez after he lost a flyweight title fight to Deiveson Figueiredo.

Benavidez met Figueiredo in the main event of UFC on ESPN+30 last Saturday in Abu Dhabi, with the vacant flyweight title on the line. Regrettably for Benavidez and his dedicated fas, this fight didn’t go as planned, as he was knocked down and submitted by Figueiredo in the first round.

Speaking on Instagram, Olivi reacted to her husband’s failed title bid.

“You are the best person I have ever known. Every person that interacts with you leaves better because they met you. I have never been more proud of you. I am so lucky to be your wife!! Thank you for being everything a fighter, husband and man should be. I can’t believe I get to be with you every day, it’s a literal dream come true. Let’s go make out and eat everything in the world now ..”

While Joseph Benavidez was busy taking on Deiveson Figueiredo, Megan Olivi was on broadcast duty for the event. She has been working for the UFC since the promotion was broadcast on FOX, and has become a fixture of the promotion’s events.