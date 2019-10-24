Israel Adesanya trolls Jon Jones, Jones isn’t impressed

The war of words between UFC champs Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones continues.

Late on Wednesday evening — Thursday morning in Adesanya’s native New Zealand — the pair began another heated Twitter skirmish.

Adesanya started this latest quarrel, trolling Jones with an image we’ll just let you see for yourself.

It didn’t take long for Jones to respond to this jab. Unfortunately for Adesanya, the light heavyweight champion doesn’t seem to be all that impressed by this latest attack.

In fact, Jones is questioning Adesanya’s originality.

What happened to originality? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

“What happened to originality?” Jones wrote in response.

He’s not even that young, I just make him seem like a boy. Annoying kid, probably just finished watching cartoons, got him all hyped up https://t.co/JnWwvTuvhm — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2019

“He’s not even that young, I just make him seem like a boy,” Jones added when a fan called Adesanya a kid. “Annoying kid, probably just finished watching cartoons, got him all hyped up.”

This is not the first time Jones has taken a shot at Adesanya’s love for anime. He also did so in a previous Tweet.

I’m not out here searching for dragon ball Z fans, I’m in pursuit of these history books. Being mentioned with history‘s greatest combatants ever. Fucking nerd — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 8, 2019

“I’m not out here searching for dragon ball Z fans, I’m in pursuit of these history books,” Jones wrote on Twitter recently. “Being mentioned with history‘s greatest combatants ever. Fucking nerd.”

Jon Jones has not fought since July, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a narrow, split decision victory over Thiago Santos. This victory marked the second successful title defense of his newest reign as light heavyweight king.

Adesanya, meanwhile, fought earlier this month, knocking out Robert Whittaker to become the undisputed UFC middleweight champion. He’s now looking ahead to a title defense opposite undefeated contender Paulo Costa, but has been vocal about his desire for a super fight with Jones somewhere down the road.

From the sounds of it, Jones is interested into that kind of fight too.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.