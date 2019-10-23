Greg Hardy says he ‘didn’t need’ the inhaler at all, plans to appeal no-contest

Greg Hardy’s last fight at UFC Boston against Ben Sosoli ended in controversy.

In between the second and third rounds, the former NFL pro-bowler used an inhaler. The broadcast booth immediately said the act provided a distinct advantage.

Now, Greg Hardy says he never needed the inhaler, but wanted to use it to help his asthma.

“I didn’t need it at all,” Greg Hardy said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Wednesday. “I wanted to take the inhaler because I have asthma and I was at a breathing disadvantage. When they’re telling you [that] you can, you don’t want to continue putting yourself at a disadvantage if you don’t have to.”

Before he used the inhaler, Greg Hardy asked the commissioner and they approved the use of it. To get the fight overturned to a no-contest is frustrating for the former NFL star as he thought the inhaler was allowed.

“I’m in the middle of figuring it all out,” Hardy said. “This is all new to me. As shocking as it may be, Greg Hardy does not know all.”

Although the win was overturned to a no-contest, Greg Hardy says he plans on appealing it and hopes of getting it put back to a win. He could very well have a case given the commission allowed it, and if they said no, he wouldn’t have used it.

“I think it’s something that we’re gonna have to fight out in court and figure it out,” Greg Hardy said. “The long and short of it is I had no idea [it was against the rules].”

For now, Greg Hardy is focusing on his short-notice fight against Alexander Volkov in the co-main event of UFC Moscow. It will be the first time he fights a ranked opponent. Once the fight is over, it is back to the appeal over the no-contest.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.