Israel Adesanya reacts to Jon Jones’ Twitter attack

By
Natasha Hooper
-
During an interview with Brett Okamoto, Israel Adesanya reacted to the barrage of insults he received from Jon Jones on Twitter this week.

Recently, Israel Adesanya made several comments about a potential octagon showdown against the light heavyweight champion. Jon Jones’ was not impressed with the call out and attacked the 30-year-old in a heated rant.

Here’s how Adesanya responded:

 

“I didn’t talk about him, he’s the one that’s tweeting about me,” he said. “People ask me about him and I can’t just ignore the question, I’m going to respond. So yeah, if I get asked about him I’ll say whatever I have to say (but) he’s the one that’s Tweeting, I haven’t talked to him, I haven’t mentioned him. He came at me, so let him talk. He’s just a big talker.”

Adesanya recently stated that he believes he’ll fight Jon Jones in 2021. He’s standing by his decision to lay out these loose plans.

“I don’t know it was a moment, I just felt it,” he said. “I want to let people know. There’s a method to my madness. There’s a reason why all this sh*t is happening, because I put it out there. A lot of people never put their dreams out there cause they are scared to fall. I’m not one to shy away from it, I put it out there so people know. I put it out there so when I make it happen I say ‘told you so’. I’m not scared to fail, I’m not scared to succeed.”

While it seems Israel Adesanya has touched a nerve with Jon Jones, his focus is first and foremost the middleweight title bout against Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ will be looking to dismantle Adesanya before he has the chance to consider facing the 205-pound champion.

The UFC 243 goes down this Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. Stateside, the pay-per-view will air Saturday night. Not sure how to watch the action? Click here to find out. 

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/4/2019. 

