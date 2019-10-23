Jon Jones potentially sitting out until UFC books ‘super fight’

UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones has teased the idea of sitting out and not competing inside the Octagon until he is given a “super fight”.

Jones last fought on July 6 at UFC 239 where he won a tight split decision over Thiago Santos, in a fight that some fans believe he lost. Ever since then there has been great speculation as to what his next move would be, and now that we’re more than three months removed from that night, you’d think there would be some more clarity.

However, there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the air — with Jones himself not exactly clearing things up.

Jones commented on his options on Twitter, dismissing light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes and pining for a super fight.

Really not sure when I’ll be fighting next, feel like I have nothing to gain by beating Dominic. I’ve actually felt that way about my last two opponents. I want a super fight https://t.co/Z3QTEpu2yr — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

Sometimes I think about sitting out and just training for the next two years, then coming back and challenge in the light heavyweight who’s been the most dominant.. wouldn’t that be wild https://t.co/dINaJPatQD — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 23, 2019

There are plenty of options on the table for Jones, especially in the strict definition of a super fight. The two names that immediately come to mind are Stipe Miocic and Israel Adesanya, both of whom would serve as incredibly tough opposition for “Bones”.

Miocic is coming off of a tremendous win over Daniel Cormier which saw him reclaim the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Adesanya, on the other hand, solidified himself as the best 185-pounder on the planet by defeating Robert Whittaker in Melbourne to become the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion.

Jones seems to be more interested in the idea of squaring off against Miocic than Adesanya, but one thing we’ve all come to learn with the Light Heavyweight Champion is to expected the unexpected.

The uncertain factor here is Dominick Reyes who is petitioning for a fight with Jones after defeating Chris Weidman at UFC Boston. He would seem to be the top contender for Jones’ light heavyweight title.

What do you think will be next for Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/23/2019.