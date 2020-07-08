Henry Cejudo slams “overrated” Sean O’Malley, claims a “minor league wrestler” would beat him

Henry Cejudo isn’t buying the hype surrounding Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley is currently undefeated as a pro and coming off a highlight-reel knockout win over Eddie Wineland at UFC 250. Following the win, many fans were ready to match him up with Cody Garbrandt or other top fighters.

Yet, according to former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion in Cejudo, he believes O’Malley hasn’t be tested. “Triple C” also claims a minor league wrestler would give “Sugar” some major problems.

“I think Sean O’Malley is completely overrated. I don’t think he has fought nobody, they haven’t put him against a wrestler. Every time they ask Sean O’Malley who do you want next, [he] says he wants another striker,” Cejudo said on ESPN’s Now or Never. “[Do] you know what that tells me as a competitor? I’m thinking outside the box, that this dude does not want any smoke up against the cage. This dude has not trained with anyone who can grind him.

“If I were to ever fight him, I would hurt him, I would grind him out. I would keep him for like three to four rounds and hurt him,” he continued. “I’m not going to strike with him because I will give him credit, he does understand distance and is very precise, but that is about it. Put him up against a minor league wrestler, we will see how good he really is.”

Henry Cejudo retired following his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 to defend his bantamweight title. Yet, he has been talking about returning and his coach recently told BJPENN.com that Triple C would return to fight Alex Volkanovski or box Ryan Garcia.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, doesn’t have a fight booked but did tell BJPENN.com after his win that he is interested in fighting Marlon Vera next. The fight certainly makes sense, but as Cejudo says, it is another striker.

So, for Cejudo, he will not be buying into the O’Malley hype until he fights and beats a wrestler.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo saying Sean O’Malley is overrated?