Jorge Masvidal plans to leave Kamaru Usman “unconscious for a long time” at UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal is planning to end his fight with Kamaru Usman violently.

Masvidal is taking this fight on just days notice but says that is plenty of time to beat up a “bum” like Usman. So, according to “Gamebred” he expects to baptize Usman to win the welterweight title.

“Me baptizing his ass in front of the whole world. Cold-blooded as can be, his body gasping for air as I have my hand raised over him,” Masvidal said to ESPN. “Just going to baptize him for the world to see, it is going to be violent.”

Not only is Jorge Masvidal expecting the fight to end violently, but he says Usman will be unconscious for a long time. The BMF champion plans on having another statement win and putting Usman into the shadow realm as he did to Darren Till and Ben Askren.

“Just like I said in Nate, Till and Askren fights, and any fight I’ve been a part of, I’m going to give it everything I have to leave this guy unconscious and for a long time. I don’t like to just touch that button and they go to sleep and wake up like trying to wrestle with the referee. No, no, no, you know me, I like to hold that button-down,” he explained. “I want to make sure when you come back to this world, you are spaced out in an ambulance headed somewhere and your cornerman has to tell you what happened because you have no recollection of it. Especially with a guy like Usman, I wouldn’t mind if the referee tripped on his way to stop it and I get a couple of extra shots.”

Jorge Masvidal enters this fight as a 3-to-1 underdog. Yet, he isn’t paying any attention to anyone picking against him as he knows he will leave Abu Dhabi as the new welterweight champion.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will knock out Kamaru Usman as he says?