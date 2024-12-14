Davey Grant vows to KO Ramon Taveras at UFC Tampa in an entertaining fight: “We are gonna stand and bang”
Davey Grant was hoping to get one fight in 2024 after having to withdraw from his bout back in March.
Grant was supposed to face Cody Gibson in March, but an injury that required surgery forced him to pull out. Having to withdraw from any fight was tough for Grant, but he says the goal was to return before the year was up.
“It was devastating. I put so much into that camp,” Grant said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was a bad injury but things are looking great… It was March when I had surgery, so it was like late July I was back doing most things. Considering the scale of the operation it was pretty quick… I was always aiming for it and I was pleased to fight before the end of the year and before Christmas.”
Once Grant was cleared to return, he was booked to fight Ramon Taveras at UFC Tampa. Although Taveras wasn’t someone Grant knew about, once he started studying for the fight, he knew it would be entertaining.
“I hadn’t seen much of him before I got offered. So, I started watching his film… It looks like it will be an entertaining fight, he’s there for a scrap and that is what I love. It makes for a fun fight and training camp,” Grant said.
Davey Grant vows to KO Ramon Taveras
With Davey Grant and Ramon Taveras both being strikers, the fan-favorite bantamweight is expecting it to be entertaining for however long it lasts.
However, Grant is confident in his power that he will be able to land a KO shot on Ramon Taveras at UFC Tampa.
“It looks like it will be a great matchup, we are gonna stand and bang, that is what we are both coming for,” Grant said. “I’m going in there to knock him out. I’m going in here to try and knock this guy out.”
Should Grant KO Taveras, he isn’t sure what that will do for him. Instead, he says the goal is to be as active as possible in 2025.
“I’m just going to fight whoever they put in front of me. If they want to give me guys who are new to the roster or the top 15, I’ll fight anyone. There aren’t many fights I couldn’t get, which isn’t a bad thing. I want to get to the top, but as long as I’m fighting, I’ll fight anyone,” Grant concluded.