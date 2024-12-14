UFC Tampa: ‘Covington vs. Buckley’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Florida for tonight’s UFC Tampa event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley.

Covington (17-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in a fight for the welterweight title at UFC 296 last December. Prior to that setback, the former interim welterweight champion was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (23-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over former title challenger Stephen Thompson this past October in Salt Lake City. ‘New Mansa’ has gone 9-1 over his past ten Octagon appearances overall.

UFC Tampa is co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Cub Swanson taking on Billy Quarantillo.

Swanson (29-14 MMA) most recently competed at June’s UFC 303 event, where he dropped a split decision to Andre Fili. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 3-3 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Billy Quarantillo (18-6 MMA) will also enter tonight’s co-headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Youssef Zalal in his most recent effort this past March. Like Swanson, Quarantillo has gone 3-3 over his past six fights overall.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Tampa main card is a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight bout between Adrian Yanez and Daniel Marcos.

Yanez (17-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round knockout victory over Vinicius Salvador at May’s UFC Vegas 92 event. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 31-year-old, as Yanez had previously dropped fights to Jonathan Martinez and Rob Font respectively.

Meanwhile, Daniel Marcos (16-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record in check this evening in Florida. ‘Soncora’ was most recently seen in action this past June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over John Castaneda.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Tampa Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Colby Covington (171) vs. Joaquin Buckley (171) –

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146) –

Manel Kape (125) vs Bruno Silva (126) –

Vitor Petrino (204.5) vs. Dustin Jacoby (205.5) –

Adrian Yanez (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (136) –

Navajo Stirling (206) vs. Tuco Tokkos (206) –

UFC Tampa Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Ottman Azaitar (156) –

Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Drakkar Klose (156) –

Sean Woodson (145.5) vs. Fernando Padilla (145) –

Miles Johns (146) vs. Felipe Lima (146) –

Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (126) –

Davey Grant (136) vs. Ramon Taveras (136) –

Josefine Knutsson (116) vs. Piera Rodriguez (116) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Tampa main event between Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley?