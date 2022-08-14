Henry Cejudo reacts to Marlon Vera’s knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego: “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance”

Henry Cejudo isn’t exactly giving Marlon Vera‘s latest performance a rave review.

Vera recently went one-on-one with former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. The action was held inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on August 13, 2022.

Cruz had some success in the fight but Vera was able to catch him quite a few times. The finishing blow occurred in the fourth round when “Chito” connected with a head kick flush on the nose of Cruz, who went down and was finished with follow-up punches.

While Vera’s finish got the MMA world buzzing, now everyone is impressed.

Former UFC “Champ-Champ” Henry Cejudo took to his Twitter account to criticize “Chito’s” performance.

Dominic was easily wining that fight(4-0) he leans the head to heavy and it’s the same way I knocked him out too. Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance. Going back to much and getting point fought the whole fight. Chito could have finish him a couple times and didnt — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 14, 2022

Cejudo taking aim at Vera is interesting as back in 2020, “Triple C” told Mike Swick that he gave “Chito” pointers on how to defeat Sean O’Malley.

“Right before he fought Sean O’Malley, I sent him a message, we aren’t even friends, but we have a lot of friends in common. I’m like listen, man, the way to beat this dude is to make him fight his b-side,” Henry Cejudo said to Mike Swick. “Put him in the clinch, put him against the cage. And because of his stance because he is heavy with his left leg forward. I said smoke the hands and take out the f*****g kicks. Smoke the hands and just fasten that calf kick, because it’s been taking everybody out. It happened to me with Demetrious which is why I went from the karate stance to a little more neutral because people were catching on to it a little too much. We chatted.”