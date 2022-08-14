Alex Volkanovski explains why he chirped Max Holloway during their trilogy fight at UFC 276: “Bald Volk is coming for f**king everyone!”

UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski has explained why he was jaw-jacking with Max Holloway during their trilogy fight.

Volkanovski closed the book on his rivalry with Holloway on July 2, 2022. While “The Great” was already up 2-0 over “Blessed,” there was still some skepticism given that their rematch was razor-thin.

At UFC 276, Volkanovski shattered any remaining doubt. He turned in a dominant performance over Holloway, earning a clear unanimous decision victory.

During an interview with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, Alex Volkanovski discussed talking a bit more trash than usual (via SportsKeeda).

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I did expect Max to bring it and I’ve got a lot of respect for him and I had to remind myself that again, I don’t want to sit there and look at him as this such big challenge. ‘At the end of the day, you’re the champ, yeah he’s good, but you’re better. You believe that, you tell yourself that, you tell him that! You believe it!’ So I started backstage at the weigh-ins, talking a little bit and all that stuff.”

Volkanovski went on to say that since he has gone bald, he’s developed a mean streak.

“That’s why you saw me chirping a little bit. It was more to get in my head, it was the confidence, when I’m a bit heated and talking trash and carrying on, I fight better. So people better watch out, Bald Volk is coming for f***ing everyone.”

With how dominant Alex Volkanovski has looked, many are wondering if it’s time for him to move up in weight. Featherweight contender Josh Emmett has been pounding the table for his crack at the 145-pound gold. Whether or not he’ll get it against “The Great” remains to be seen.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Volkanovski is riding a whopping 22-fight winning streak. He has not lost a fight since May 10, 2013. He suffered a third-round TKO loss to Corey Nelson and it is the lone defeat on his pro MMA record.