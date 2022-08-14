UFC San Diego Fighter Salaries: Marlon Vera tops the list with $300k payout

Bantamweight standout Marlon Vera took home the top payout at tonight’s UFC San Diego event.

Vera (20-7 MMA) squared off with former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the headliner of tonight’s fight card in California.

‘Chito’ had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font.

Meanwhile, Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) had entered UFC San Diego on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Casey Kenney (split) and Pedro Munhoz in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s main event resulted in a nasty knockout, this after Marlon Vera connected with a high kick which sent ‘The Dominator’ crashing to the canvas (see that here). A few follow up shots were all that the referee needed to see to step in and stop the fight.

Get all of the UFC San Diego Fighter Salaries listed below courtesy of MMAJunkie.

UFC San Diego prelim fighter salaries:

Youssef Zalal: $24,000 for draw vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Da’Mon Blackshear: $12,000 for draw vs. Youssef Zalal

Josh Quinlan: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) for win over Jason Witt

Jason Witt: $23,000 for loss to Josh Quinlan

Tyson Nam: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) for win over Ode Osbourne

Ode Osbourne: $28,000 for loss to Tyson Nam

Gabriel Benitez: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) for win over Charlie Ontiveros

Charlie Ontiveros: $12,000 for loss to Gabriel Benitez

Nina Nunes: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) for win over Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo: $70,000 for loss to Nina Nunes

Martin Buday: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) for win over Lukasz Brzeski

Lukasz Brzeski: $10,000 for loss to Martin Buday

Angela Hill: $190,000 (includes $95,000 win bonus) for win over Loopy Godinez

Loopy Godinez: $45,000 for loss to Angela Hill

UFC San Diego main card fighter salaries:

Gerald Meerschaert: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus) for win over Bruno Silva

Bruno Silva: $40,000 for loss to Gerald Meerschaert

Priscila Cachoeira: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) for win over Ariane Lipski

Ariane Lipski: $40,000 for loss to Priscila Cachoeira

Azamat Murzakanov: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) for win over Devin Clark

Devin Clark: $75,000 for loss to Azamat Murzakanov

Yazmin Jauregui: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) for win over Iasmin Lucindo

Iasmin Lucindo: $12,000 for loss to Yazmin Jauregui

Nate Landwehr: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) for win over David Onama

David Onama: $24,000 for loss to Nate Landwehr

Marlon Vera: $300,000 (includes $150,000) for win over Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz: $175,000 for loss to Marlon Vera

What do you think of the fighter salaries from tonight’s UFC San Diego event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!