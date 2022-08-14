UFC San Diego Results: Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz (Video)

Tonight’s UFC San Diego event is headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz.

Vera (19-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.

Meanwhile, Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) enters UFC San Diego on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring decision wins over Casey Kenney (split) and Pedro Munhoz in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Dominator’ has never lost a non-title bout and will be looking to keep that streak alive this evening.

Round one of tonight’s main event begins and Marlon Vera drops Dominick Cruz with a big punch while countering a low kick. ‘The Dominator’ is back up and lands a low kick and then a 1-2. A front kick lands for ‘Chito’ Vera. Cruz with a couple right hands that fall short. He comes forward again with a 1-2 and then a low kick. Another 1-2 from Cruz. Vera with a kick to the body. Cruz with a big flurry. He lands a couple of jabs from back at range. Another flurry from Cruz. He shoots in and takes the fight to the floor. Vera scrambles back up, eats a low kick and that is the end of the opening round.

Round two of the UFC San Diego main event begins and Dominick Cruz comes forward quickly with a flurry. Vera replies with a combination. A good jab from Cruz. Marlon Vera responds with a right hand. The former champion answers with two of his own and then a low kick. ‘Chito’ with a left hook and the a 1-2. Cruz with a low kick and then a right hand. Another low kick. A left hand from Vera and then a front kick. Cruz with a quick flurry on the comeback. A body shot from Cruz and then a 1-2 upstairs. Vera counters with a hook. A hard right scores for Cruz. Now a big left from Vera. He lands a follow up body kick. A low kick from Cruz and then a flurry of punches. Vera returns fire. A low kick to 1-2 from Cruz. Vera with another body kick. He scores with a counter right but a left from Cruz also finds the mark. Vera with another right. A hard 1-2 from Cruz and then a jab tot he body. Another right from Cruz. He attempts a takedown and gets sprawled out. A left hook from Vera and then a high kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC San Diego headliner begins and Dominick Cruz lands a right hook and then a low kick. Marlon Vera lands a counter left, but Cruz comes back with a 1-2. The bantamweights are going back and forth now. A huge 1-2 from Vera and Cruz drops. Dominick gets back up and lands a low kick but eats another left. A flurry from Cruz that ends in a body kick. A low kick from Cruz but Vera returns it. A big left hand now from Vera. Cruz responds with an uppercut and then a jab. ‘Chito’ returns fire with two jabs of his own. A hard low kick now from Vera and then a front kick. Cruz with a left hook. A left hand for Vera lands. Cruz with a right and another. A body kick from Vera. Cruz shoots and gets elbowed. He backs off and lands a kick. Vera with a jab. Round three comes to an end.

Round four of the UFC San Diego main event begins and Dominick Cruz comes forward with a front kick. He shoots on a double leg but gets stuffed by ‘Chito’. A big right hand lands for Cruz. He catches a low kick and lands another to trip Vera to the floor. Vera gets up fast. Cruz hits him with a low kick but Vera lands a left hook counter. A head kick from Vera and Cruz goes down in a heap. WOW!

OH MY GOD!!!!!! CHITO VERA KO'S DOMINICK CRUZ WITH A HEAD KICK!!! pic.twitter.com/g0xmAom7hz — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 14, 2022

Official UFC San Diego Result: Marlon Vera def. Dominick Cruz via KO (head kick and punches) in Round 4

Who would you like to see Vera fight next following his KO victory over Cruz at tonight’s UFC event in San Diego? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

