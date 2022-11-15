Greg Hardy replaces Vitor Belfort, set to box Hasim Rahman Jr. on Saturday

Greg Hardy will have his second pro boxing fight on Saturday.

Misfits boxing – which is owned by YouTuber KSI – was having its third event on Saturday in Austin, Texas. The main event of the card was supposed to see Vitor Belfort take on Hasim Rahman Jr. at heavyweight. Yet, Belfort had to pull out of the fight after he tested positive for COVID-19, and now according to the promotion, Hardy – the former UFC heavyweight fighter – has replaced Belfort.

🚨 CARD UPDATE: GREG HARDY TO FACE HASIM RAHMAN JR 💥 This Saturday @_HasimRahmanJr will face Greg Hardy on @DAZNBoxing as Misfits Boxing comes to TEXAS 🇺🇸 @SauerlandBros | @MamsTaylor | #MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/miNTvT9AEt — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) November 15, 2022

Rahman Jr. Reacts To Fight Booking

After the fight was announced, Rahman Jr. took to social media to react to the news and even took a shot at Jake Paul, who he was supposed to fight in August.

New replacement opponent: Greg “P.O.W.” Hardy. Super Heavyweight, Power Puncher.

Yo Hardy Just make sure you don't weigh more than 1-5 pounds heavier than me or else I am gonna be too scared and cancel 😬 😂😂 JK Real Fighters Fight @MisfitsBoxing @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/eIzEFo9TSd — Hasim Rahman Jr. (@_HasimRahmanJr) November 15, 2022

“New replacement opponent: Greg “P.O.W.” Hardy. Super Heavyweight, Power Puncher. Yo Hardy Just make sure you don’t weigh more than 1-5 pounds heavier than me or else I am gonna be too scared and cancel. JK Real Fighters Fight,” Rahman Jr. tweeted.

Greg Hardy (1-0 boxing and 7-5 and one No Contest in MMA) had a successful boxing debut as he knocked out Mike Cook in the second round in October. He turned to boxing after fighting out his UFC contract which ended on a three-fight losing skid. In the UFC, he went 4-5 and one No Contest.

Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1) suffered his first loss back in April with a TKO loss to Kenzie Morrison. He was supposed to fight Paul in August. But, a week out from the fight, it was called off due to Rahman Jr. supposedly being too heavy. The 31-year-old started out his pro career in 2017 and has won six fights by knockout. He is also the son of former unified heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.

Who do you think will win at Misfits 003 on Saturday, Greg Hardy or Hasim Rahman Jr.?

