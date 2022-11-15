Jake Paul verbally agrees to face Tommy Fury in the U.K. next February: “No more running”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul might be booked against Tommy Fury once again.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return against Anderson Silva last month. On Showtime pay-per-view, ‘The Spider’ gave the YouTuber the best challenge of his career. However, an eighth-round knockdown sealed the win for Paul by unanimous decision.

Following the win, the YouTuber-turned-boxer again called out Nate Diaz. The Stockton native fought out his UFC contract with a submission win over Tony Ferguson in September. Furthermore, he’s teased a move to the boxing ring since exiting the MMA promotion.

Instead of facing the UFC veteran, the boxer teased a clash with Andrew Tate last week. The controversial kickboxer has made a name for himself with his controversial takes online that have seen him banned from several platforms. He too has teased a move to boxing as well.

However, yet another opponent has entered the Jake Paul sweepstakes. Over the weekend, the YouTuber headed to Dubai for Floyd Mayweather’s return against Deji Olatunji. ‘Money’ won by sixth-round knockout, but the bigger news was Paul’s interaction with Tommy Fury.

‘TNT’ returned to the ring for an exhibition against Rolly Lambert, which was a no-contest. Following the action in the ring, Fury, and his father attempted to fight Paul, who was ringside. Following the event, John Fury confirmed that he was in talks with the YouTuber’s camp.

Dear @FrankWarren , I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on. https://t.co/QMDuEsWipw — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 15, 2022

Now, Jake Paul has confirmed that the pair might indeed fight in February. He called out Fury on Twitter and stated he’s willing to face his longtime foe in Manchester or London. Paul also made sure to state that while he’s agreed, the ball is in Fury’s court now.

In the event that the bout is made, it’ll be the third time they’ve been booked. Their first outing was canceled last December due to Fury suffering an injury. The subsequent booking for August this year was canceled as well due to travel issues.

