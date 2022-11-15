NYSAC explains scorecard debacle in UFC 281 fight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez

The NYSAC has explained the scorecard debacle in the UFC 281 fight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gome Juarez.

It was Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7 MMA) vs Silvana Gome Juarez (11-5 MMA) in the women’s strawweight bout last Saturday night, November 12th at UFC 281 which took place at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Following the fight, there was a lengthy delay in the cage as members of the commission seemingly worked to get the scorecards right. Apparently edits were made to the final card inside the cage prior to a winner being declared.

Ultimately, it was announced that Karolina Kowalkiewicz, 37, landed the unanimous decision win over Juarez, also 37.

Needless to say there was much confusion and scepticism by fighters and fans alike as to what just happened and why scorecards looked to be changed prior to the announcement of the winner of the fight.

In an attempt to rectify any criticism the NYSAC, New York State Athletic Commission, released an official statement as follows (h/t MMAJunkie):

“The official result announced in the ring at the conclusion of the Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez bout during UFC 281 was correct; Karolina Kowalkiewicz won by Unanimous Decision. The adjustment made just prior to Bruce Buffer’s announcement of the result corrected an initial transcription error made on the consolidated tally sheet. The New York State Athletic Commission staff quickly identified the error, and acted promptly to correct it before the final results were announced.”

The commission also shared with ‘MMA Junkie’ copies of each individual round’s scorecards.

So while things seemed amiss, apparently the written scores matched the electronic scorecards submitted by the judges = no foul.

