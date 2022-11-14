x
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort forced out of slated boxing return against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Josh Evanoff

Former UFC light-heavyweight titleholder Vitor Belfort is out of his return this weekend.

‘The Phenom’ has had a strange career since exiting the leading MMA promotion in 2018. Following a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida in Brazil, Belfort announced his retirement. By the end of the year, he announced that he wouldn’t be hanging up the gloves after all.

The former UFC champion quickly signed to ONE Championship, but never ended up fighting for them. He was ultimately released from the promotion in 2021, freeing him up to sign elsewhere.

Belfort eventually found his way to the Triller Fight Club boxing ring. While he was first expected to face Oscar De La Hoya, but instead faced Evander Holyfield. In the exhibition contest in September 2021, the former UFC champion knocked out ‘The Real Deal’ in round one.

Vitor-Belfort-Evander-Holyfield
Photo via Triller
Since then, Vitor Belfort has been out of action. However, he was expected to return to the boxing ring this weekend on DAZN. Belfort was slated to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in Dallas, Texas, on Misfits Boxing 3. The promotion was started earlier this year by YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI.

‘Gold Blooded’ is also involved in the strange YouTube boxing space. Rahman Jr. was expected to face Jake Paul in August, but the bout was pulled days prior. Both sides have since blamed each other for the cancelation, with the YouTuber alleging the boxer had no intention of making weight.

While both men were hoping to get a big win on Saturday, their clash will have to wait. As first reported by Boxing Scene, Belfort is out of the DAZN event this weekend. According to the report, the former UFC champion tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now, it’s not clear if Hasim Rahman Jr. will remain on the card. However, the promotion is reportedly searching for a replacement.

What do you make of this news? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

