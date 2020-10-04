Germaine de Randamie releases statement following stunning submission win over Julianna Pena

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie has released a statement following her stunning submission win over Julianna Pena.

De Randamie is one of the top strikers in the women’s weight classes so it was downright shocking, in a good way, to see her defeat Pena via technical submission in the third round. After Pena went for a takedown late in the third round to grind out a decision win, de Randamie turned the tables when she was able to apply a devastating guillotine choke that sent Pena napping. It was the first submission win of de Randamie’s MMA career to date.

Taking to Instagram following the fight, de Randamie released a statement to fans after picking up the incredible win and winning a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF6WZaAFlZw/

Words can’t explain how I feel right now. It’s been a long and tuff road but I enjoyed every second off it. I wanna thank my team @duanemma @lizzygevers @saidelbadaouiofficial they stood by my side Winn, lose or draw, ups and downs. I’m for ever thankful for all you guys have done for me and still do thank you to everybody for all your love, kind messages and continued support. “ DIE WITH MEMORIES, NOT DREAMS” – The Ironlady- Ps thank you @danawhite for the 50k bonus

The win over Pena upped de Randamie’s UFC record to 7-2 and it will keep “The Iron Lady” as the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s 135lbs division. The only fighter ahead of her in the rankings is Amanda Nunes, the UFC double champion. Nunes has already defeated de Randamie twice so a trilogy match doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon. However, should de Randamie defeat another top contender such as Holly Holm in a rematch, the UFC could potentially have no other choice but to give her a third shot at Nunes.

