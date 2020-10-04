UFC Fight Island 4 Bonuses: Germaine de Randamie pockets 50k for her first career submission

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie was one of four fighters who picked up $50,000 bonuses following UFC Fight Island 4.

The UFC announced the traditional post-fight bonuses following the event. De Randamie, who picked up the first submission win of her MMA career when she tapped out Julianna Pena with a third-round guillotine choke, picked up $50k for her incredible finish. At age 36, de Randamie proved that she is still improving. It’s the second bonus of de Randamie’s UFC career, having previously won a bonus in 2016 for her TKO win over Anna Elmose.

Also winning a 50k bonus at UFC Fight Island 4 was bantamweight prospect Kyler Phillips, who defeated short-notice newcomer Cameron Else via second-round TKO. As the betting odds suggested, this was a mismatch as Phillips was better on the feet and on the ground, as he was able to dominate Else everywhere and get a finish. It’s the second bonus of Phillips’ UFC career after having won “Fight of the Night” in his win over Gabriel Silva.

In a middleweight bout that opened up the main card, UFC newcomer Dusko Todorovic picked up a bonus for his second-round TKO over Dequan Townsend. Todorovic dominated the fight on the feet with his striking before taking his opponent to the ground and finishing him with ground-and-pound. It’s, of course, the first bonus of Todorovic’s UFC career.

And finally, kicking off the preliminary card, lightweight Luigi Vendramini defeated Jessin Ayari via first-round TKO with a head kick and punches to pick up his first UFC bonus. Vendramini hadn’t fought in over two years due to having surgery on his right knee twice. It was the first bonus award of Vendramini’s UFC two-fight career to date.

Do you think the bonuses were handed out to the right fighters at UFC Fight Island 4?