UFC Fight Island 4 Results: Germaine de Randamie puts Julianna Pena to sleep (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 event features a key women’s bantamweight bout featuring former featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie taking on Julianna Pena.

De Randamie (9-4 MMA) enters tonight’s bout with Pena looking to rebound following a unanimous decision loss to Amanda Nunes in her bid for the bantamweight title at UFC 245. Prior to that, ‘GDR’ was coming off a 16-second TKO victory over Aspen Ladd.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena (9-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time in over a year at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 event. In her most recent effort in July of 2019, Pena scored a unanimous decision victory over Nicco Montano.

Round one begins and Pena comes forward but ‘GDR’ sticks her with a jab. Another jab lands for the former featherweight champion. Pena continues to press but De Randamie is doing well circling with the pressure. Germaine with a kick but Pena responds with a jab. ‘GDR’ with a right hand that drops Pena. The former TUF winner scrambles to her feet and attempts to force the clinch. De Randamie breaks free and lands a nice jab. Both ladies land punches but ‘GDR’ is definitely getting off the better volume. She lands a nice right hand and then another. Pena needs to get a takedown. Instead she lands a good jab up the middle. She feints with another strike and then forces the clinch. ‘GDR’ with some body shots while forced against the cage. Round one comes to an end just as Pena finally drags Germaine to the floor.

Round two begins and Julianna Pena comes out quickly. She lands a left hand and then forces the clinch against the cage. Germaine De Randamie attempts to break free from the fence but in doing so gets tripped to the canvas. Pena is working from full guard with three minutes to go in the round. She begins to work in some ground and pound from top position. A good elbow scores. Julianna Pena looks to pass to half guard and is successful. She unloads some body shots on De Randamie. One minute remains in the round and Germaine sweeps Julianna and begins working on a submission. She appears to have a good hold but the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Julianna Pena comes forward with pressure early. She unleashes a flurry of punches and ‘GDR’ is forced to retreat. The former featherweight champion circles off the fence and then lands a solid right hand over the top. Both ladies swing wildly and then Germaine De Randamie is able to connect with an uppercut. Pena shoots in for a takedown and presses Germaine against the cage. She lands a good knee from the position. Both ladies with knees now. De Randamie jumps on a guillotine and it is tight. Pena goes to sleep and this is over.

Official UFC Fight Island 4 Result: Germaine de Randamie def. Julianna Pena via submission in Round 3

Who would you like to see Germaine De Randamie fight next following her submission victory over Julianna Pena this evening on Yas Island? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 3, 2020