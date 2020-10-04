Holly Holm shares her thoughts on a potential UFC rematch with Germaine de Randamie

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm shared her thoughts on a potential rematch with long-time rival Germaine de Randamie.

Holm and de Randamie first met back at UFC 208 in February 2017 for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title. In what was one of the most controversial fights of that year, de Randamie won the title after a foul-marred point-fighting battle that saw her win a controversial unanimous decision. Nearly four years later and there is now a chance we could see these two rivals fight again, only this time the fight would be at bantamweight.

At UFC Fight Island 4, both Holm and de Randamie picked up big wins over Irene Aldana and Julianna Pena, respectively. With UFC women’s double champion Amanda Nunes booked against Megan Anderson, it leaves both Holm and Aldana looking for an opponent in the meantime, and a matchup between these two makes a lot of sense. Speaking to UFC Arabia following her win over Aldana, Holm spoke about a de Randamie rematch.

"اتبعت الخطة الموضوعة مسبقاً وسأكمل العمل لأصبح الأفضل"

“That’s always an option and that’s something that we always felt could happen again, you know? So we’ll see what happens,” Holm said. “I’ll just keep working and getting better in the meantime.”

With the win over Aldana, Holm is now riding a two-fight win streak after defeating Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision earlier this year at UFC 246. As for de Randamie, she has won five of her last six fights overall. With both women two of the best bantamweights to ever step into the Octagon and with both looking to get another crack at Nunes’ belt, this rematch certainly makes a lot of sense right now, with the winner of the fight likely being the next No. 1 contender for Nunes at 135lbs.

