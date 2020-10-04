Julianna Pena reacts following submission loss to Germaine de Randamie at UFC Fight Island 4

Julianna Pena was hoping to solidify herself as a top bantamweight contender by scoring a win over Germaine de Randamie this evening at UFC Fight Island 4.

Pena (9-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time in over a year at tonight’s UFC Fight Island 4 event. In her most recent effort in July of 2019, Pena scored a unanimous decision victory over Nicco Montano.

Meanwhile, Germaine De Randamie (10-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s bout with Pena looking to rebound following a unanimous decision loss to Amanda Nunes in her bid for the bantamweight title at UFC 245. Prior to that, ‘GDR’ was coming off a 16-second TKO victory over Aspen Ladd.

Tonight’s Pena vs. De Randamie bout proved to be grueling battle. ‘GDR’ was able to get off some solid strikes in the opening round, this while Pena did some damage on the canvas in round two. Then in round three, Germaine de Randamie did what many deemed unthinkable and that was score a submission win over the former TUF winner in Pena.

De Randamie was able to lock-up a guillotine submission and before the referee even knew it, Pena was put to sleep.

Shortly following the disappointing setback Julianna Pena took to Twitter with the following message for her fans.

Live by the sword, die by the sword. Great job @IronLadyMMA ! Suspended for 2 weeks….. I’ll be ready to get back in there after that 🙏🏽❤️ — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) October 4, 2020

With tonight’s victory, ‘GDR’ is now 6-1 over her past seven Octagon appearances overall. Her lone loss in that stretch came at the hands of reining two-division Queen Amanda Nunes.

