Former Olympian and WWE wrestler Gable Steveson reportedly begins training in MMA, also has multiple NFL offers

Former Olympic gold medalist and WWE superstar Gable Steveson is working on his next career path.

The 23-year-old is viewed as one of the greatest American wrestlers of all time. After winning Olympic gold in 2020, Gable Steveson seemingly decided to focus on his next career path. Despite interest from several MMA companies including the UFC, he instead signed with the WWE in 2021. In the process, following in the footsteps of the great Kurt Angle.

However, Gable Steveson’s WWE stint didn’t go to plan. The former NCAA wrestling champion struggled in training, as he continued to wrestle on the mats. He had one very poorly received match last July, and never had another televised appearance. Earlier this month, Steveson was surprisingly released from the WWE.

However, it hasn’t taken long for other companies to find interest in the former NCAA champion. As first reported by Ariel Helwani, Gable Steveson has begun to train in MMA. The former Minnesota wrestler is reportedly training at Kill Cliff FC, one of the top gyms in the sport. The gym is run by Henri Hooft and features the likes of former UFC champion Robbie Lawler.

Former WWE wrestler and NCAA champion Gable Steveson reportedly begins MMA training

According to the report from Helwani, that doesn’t mean that Gable Steveson will definitively fight in MMA. The former NCAA champion has multiple options as far as his future goes. Steveson still has one year of college eligibility left if he chooses to return to the University of Minnesota. However, he could also head to the world of the NFL.

While Gable Steveson never played in high school or college in any meaningful capacity, the idea isn’t that crazy. Former three-time Super Bowl champion Stephen Neal spent a decade in the NFL playing for the New England Patriots, making it into the league based on his collegiate wrestling skill. Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar also had a stint with the Minnesota Vikings, despite not playing in college.

Furthermore, the wrestler reportedly has interest from multiple NFL teams. While it’s not known what route the former NCAA champion will go, there’s no doubt that it’s a good time to be Gable Steveson.

