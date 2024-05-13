UFC CEO Dana White says he is open to fighters making crossover appearances in WWE
UFC CEO Dana White is saying he’s open to fighters making crossover appearances in WWE.
It was back in April of last year that the WWE and Endeavor reached a deal which would see the WWE merge with UFC’s parent company Zuffa to form a new company called ‘TKO’.
Following the merger, it was anticipated that crossovers between the two entities might occur. To date that has not been the case.
At the post-fight press conference this weekend, when asked, UFC CEO Dana White said he’s open to UFC fighters making crossover appearances in the WWE (h/t MMANews):
“Listen, some of the fighters who fight here have always dreamed about a WWE match or whatever it is. I don’t have a problem with that. I didn’t have a problem with that when (former WWE CEO) Vince (McMahon) was f**king me for no reason. And now that that’s not the case anymore, I, obviously, would absolutely do it.”
It was known that McMahon and White had a tenuous relationship at best, but the former WWE CEO is out of the picture now after selling off all his remaining TKO shares this past April.
As a follow-up, Dana White was asked if he was aware that Derrick Lewis had previously been in talks with the WWE, to which he replied he wasn’t, but:
“I would do anything for Derrick Lewis; I really like Derrick Lewis a lot.”
Derrick Lewis (28-12 MMA) got back in the win column after defeating Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2 MMA) by TKO this past Saturday in the UFC heavyweight main event.
