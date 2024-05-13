UFC CEO Dana White says he is open to fighters making crossover appearances in WWE

By Susan Cox - May 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is saying he’s open to fighters making crossover appearances in WWE.

Dana White and UFC 300

It was back in April of last year that the WWE and Endeavor reached a deal which would see the WWE merge with UFC’s parent company Zuffa to form a new company called ‘TKO’.

Following the merger, it was anticipated that crossovers between the two entities might occur. To date that has not been the case.

At the post-fight press conference this weekend, when asked, UFC CEO Dana White said he’s open to UFC fighters making crossover appearances in the WWE (h/t MMANews):

“Listen, some of the fighters who fight here have always dreamed about a WWE match or whatever it is. I don’t have a problem with that. I didn’t have a problem with that when (former WWE CEO) Vince (McMahon) was f**king me for no reason. And now that that’s not the case anymore, I, obviously, would absolutely do it.”

It was known that McMahon and White had a tenuous relationship at best, but the former WWE CEO is out of the picture now after selling off all his remaining TKO shares this past April.

As a follow-up, Dana White was asked if he was aware that Derrick Lewis had previously been in talks with the WWE, to which he replied he wasn’t, but:

“I would do anything for Derrick Lewis; I really like Derrick Lewis a lot.”

Derrick Lewis (28-12 MMA) got back in the win column after defeating Rodrigo Nascimento (11-2 MMA) by TKO this past Saturday in the UFC heavyweight main event.

Would you like to see UFC fighters in the WWE and vice-versa? Anyone on your hit list?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Conor McGregor in training

Conor McGregor releases new training photo ahead of UFC 303 return

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024
Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland returns at UFC 302, finalizes main card lineup

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has confirmed that Kevin Holland will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 302.

Derrick Lewis to WWE
UFC

Derrick Lewis expresses interest in dabbling with the WWE following TKO win at UFC St. Louis

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

Derrick Lewis has made it crystal clear that he’s interested in a run with WWE at some point in the future.

Joaquin Buckley, Gilbert Burns
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley takes aim at former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns following UFC St. Louis

Harry Kettle - May 13, 2024

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following the latter’s victory last weekend.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

Bryce Mitchell responds to Sean Woodson's callout at UFC St. Louis: "When and Where?"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Bryce Mitchell has responded to Sean Woodson’s callout at UFC St. Louis.

Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White plans to hold more Fight Night events outside of UFC Apex: "We’re getting it done this year"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024
Ben Askren
Ben Askren

Ben Askren reacts to Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira chatter: "You can’t leave Tom Aspinall sitting here with the interim belt"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Ben Askren isn’t a fan of the talk of Jon Jones fighting Alex Pereira before he mixes it up with Tom Aspinall.

Dana White and UFC 300
UFC

Dana White takes issue with one UFC St. Louis winner: "It’s your time to shine and that’s your performance?"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White was quite pleased with UFC St. Louis overall, but there’s one fight that stood out in his mind, and not in a good way.

Derrick Lewis UFC St. Louis
UFC

Derrick Lewis explains throwing his cup near media row following UFC St. Louis win: "My balls don't stink"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Derrick Lewis put on quite the show at UFC St. Louis both during and after his fight.

Joaquin Buckley Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Not a Fan of Joaquin Buckley's Callout of Conor McGregor at UFC St. Louis: "He went too far"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Michael Bisping has praise for Joaquin Buckley following UFC St. Louis, but feels he jumped the shark during his post-fight interview.