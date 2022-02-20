Francis Ngannou throws his support behind Jake Paul: “I’m 100 percent with him”

Francis Ngannou appreciates Jake Paul for speaking out on UFC fighter pay.

Ngannou is the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion but things aren’t exactly rosy. “The Predator” and the UFC have been at odds for a while now.

The troubles seemingly began when the UFC booked an interim heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis last year. Ngannou made it clear that he was not happy with the UFC’s decision and said he would’ve been ready sooner than the promotion led on.

Then, Ngannou expressed frustration over being labeled an independent contractor despite being tied down to the UFC. He’s also been adamant about increasing fighter pay.

During an interview on his own YouTube channel, Francis Ngannou said that he applauds Jake Paul for taking UFC President Dana White to task (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I’m 100 percent with him for what he says. Like when he claims [he’s] for fighter health care, I’m 100 percent down with that. When he [claims he’s] for fighter pay increase, I’m 1,000 percent down for that. Fighters are not protected. Fighters are all out there on their own, and nobody looks out for them. Like, I walk around the gym sometimes and you will see a fighter, maybe he just lost a fight, and then he’s training and he’ll get an injury — he will take this injury and just hope that he heals, because he can’t afford the treatment, knowing that he’s doing this for a living. He has a contract and all this stuff. It’s tough to watch [that] stuff and to think that it’s normal. No, it’s not normal.

“They’re putting their body on the line for something. At least [give them] health care.”

Paul has been outspoken about the UFC’s treatment of fighters. He even went as far as to release a diss track aimed at Dana White.

Paul has gone from Internet star to pro boxer to boxing promoter. His company, Most Valuable Promotions, has teamed with Eddie Hearn to book a super fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.