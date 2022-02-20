Joanna Jedrzejczyk admits Colby Covington is a “hell of a fighter” but believes Jorge Masvidal is going to surprise him at UFC 272

Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t afraid to say that Colby Covington is a gamer but she feels Jorge Masvidal has a trick or two up his sleeve.

Covington and Masvidal are set to scrap in the main event of UFC 272. The two will collide inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The story with “Chaos” and “Gamebred” is well-known at this point. The two were former roommates, training partners, and friends before things went awry. Masvidal claims the beef stems from Covington refusing to pay a beloved coach what he was owed. Covington says Masvidal’s jealousy is what started their feud.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has seen Covington and Masvidal train at American Top Team and she believes fight fans are in for a good one. Speaking to The Schmo, Jedrzejczyk said she can see Masivdal pulling off something spectacular.

“It’s a big fight. It’s probably going to be one of the biggest fights of 2022. Jorge Masvidal has this ATT nation behind his back but Colby’s a hell of a fighter, very dedicated. I remember them both training here. They used to do training together for one and a half hours and do some extra training together after. So, they both are very dedicated, very talented but I feel like Jorge Masvidal is going to surprise like he did in the fight with Ben Askren or Darren Till, for example.”

Covington is a -350 betting favorite going into the fight according to Bovada. The gap could very well get smaller as we get closer to fight night.

Covington is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Kamaru Usman in their UFC Welterweight Title rematch back in Nov. 2021. As for Masvidal, he hasn’t fought since April 2021 when he was knocked out cold by Usman.

UFC 272 will also feature Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev, Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell, Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, and Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy.