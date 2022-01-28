Jake Paul releases “Dana White diss track” on YouTube (Video)

Jake Paul is at it again!

‘The Problem Child’ has released a new rap song on his YouTube channel this morning, taking aim once again at UFC President, Dana White.

The music video is sure to get a lot of attention and fans and foes alike will provide commentary, but the bottom line is Paul is not stepping down or away from comments he has previously made about Dana White and the UFC.

‘Dana White Diss Track’ takes aim at White as well as several other fighters including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jorge Masvidal. White’s close friends and business partners, brothers Frank & Lorenzo Fertitta were give an honourable mention as well.

In the opening of the rap Paul is asking UFC fighters to get behind him with a chant:

“Now everybody from the UFC, put your motha f*ckin hands up and follow me”

“F*ck Dana. F*ck Dana White.”

It was just yesterday that ‘The Problem Child’ took to Twitter, letting loose on his thoughts concerning the UFC President and his treatment of the UFC heavyweight champion:

“Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say F**k Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich.”

Paul has also told ESPN that he wants to create a fighters’ union for boxers and mixed martial artists:

“I want to create a fighters’ union. This is my goal to really impact the whole entire sport, both MMA and boxing, and leave an everlasting stamp,” Paul said. “I just so happen to not be beholden to anybody. A lot of these UFC fighters they are beholden to Dana White. They can’t speak out against him, so I’m using my platform because I’m one of a very few people who actually can.”

Paul continued:

“I’ll say whatever. I’ll speak the truth. I’m doing what my responsibility is as a fighter and as someone who cares about other fighters.”

Jake Paul is continuing to turn up the heat in the hope that Dana White will soon feel the burn.

Have you listened to 'The Problem Child's' new rap song? What do you think of his ongoing attacks against Dana White and the UFC?