Johnny Walker Issues Statement After Scary KO Loss At UFC Vegas 48

Johnny Walker has spoken out after suffering a brutal knockout defeat at the hands of Jamahal Hill.

Walker and Hill shared the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 48. The action was held inside the UFC Apex. Things didn’t go the way Walker was hoping for.

In the opening frame, Hill landed a punch that sent Walker into the Shadow Realm. Some were concerned for Walker as the knockout didn’t look pretty. The good news is the Brazilian bruiser appears to be in good spirits.

Johnny Walker took to his Instagram account to say that he’s prepared to dust himself off and get back on the horse.

“I’m fine, let’s move on to the next one, thank you all for the support I love you, this and the sport, one wins the other loses, but I never give up.”

With the loss to Hill, Walker has now dropped two in a row. He had been coming off a unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos. Walker is now 1-4 in his last five outings.

It has been quite the decline for Walker, who was once riding a seven-fight winning streak and looked to be the next big thing at light heavyweight.

Time will tell if Walker can make the adjustments to regain the success he once had. Walker will turn 30 in March so there is definitely time. After all, the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Glover Teixeira, is 42 years old.

