Former WEC title challenger Hiromitsu Miura passes away at 43

Former WEC title challenger and professional boxer Hiromitsu Miura has passed away.

A native of Fukuoka, Japan, the longtime welterweight began competing in 2004 in Pancrase. Over the next two years, Hiromitsu Miura compiled a 7-3 professional record, which was enough to sign with the WEC. While the Japanese fighter suffered a loss to Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller in his first outing, he rebounded with back-to-back stoppage wins.

That two-fight winning streak saw Hiromitsu Miura earn a title shot against then-WEC champion Carlos Condit. That night in 2008 saw the two welterweights go to war. While both landed massive shots, it was ‘The Natural Born Killer’ who scored a fourth-round knockout win. After another loss in the promotion, Miura headed back to Pancrase.

There, the Japanese star found his most success. In 2016, Hiromitsu Miura earned the Pancrase welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Akhiro Murayama. While he later lost the title to UFC veteran Daichi Abe, he remained an active fighter in the promotion until 2021.

Sadly, the Japanese fighter has now passed away. Earlier today, Hiromitsu Miura’s family took to social media, where they released a lengthy statement announcing his passing. The 43-year-old was suffering from acute leukemia after being diagnosed in mid-September. Sadly, he passed away late last month.

The loss is a devastating one. During Hiromitsu Miura’s lengthy fighting career, he secured victories over the likes of Fernando Gonzalez, Blas Avena, and Gota Yamashita. Furthermore, the former fighter also had a brief foray into the professional boxing world.

From 2010 to 2012, the Japanese fighter competed ten times inside the boxing ring. He ultimately compiled a 9-1 record, largely fighting in his home country. However, he stopped competing in boxing after a stoppage loss to Yuzo Kiyota. Following that defeat, he resumed his thrilling MMA career.

The staff at BJPenn.com sends our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Hiromitsu Miura.

